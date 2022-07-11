In pictures: Morecambe Music Festival rocks the town

With 131 acts performing at 31 venues, the town was literally rocking all weekend.

This year X Factor finalist Paul Akister made his debut at Johnny’s Bar after a hiatus from the music industry.

Seven cafes signed up to venues for this year’s festival and there were places families could take children and listen to live music.

Thousands of people attended the festival made all the better by the fantastic weather.

Everyone was delighted with how everything went.

Despite taking a break due to Covid, Morecambe Music Festival has gone from strength to strength and has been one of the most popular local events of its time.

The music festival takes place in venues all over the town in the height of the summer weather.

The festival attracts people from all over the country and brings over 20,000 people to the town each year.

Acts perform at various venues on the promenade and around the town centre. (Pictured: Singer Terry Ross)