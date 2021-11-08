Dalton Square in full bloom as plants and flowers burst into life at Light Up Lancaster Festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

In pictures: Light Up Lancaster lit up the city

People flocked to Lancaster to see the city centre transformed into a wonderland of art and light for the Light Up Lancaster festival.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:29 pm
The fantastic family festival illuminated the hidden corners of Lancaster' s historic city.

There were free performances dotted amongst secret squares and well-known buildings, captivating light projections, amazing performances, music, dance, and film on offer.

Sadly the fireworks spectacular was cancelled due to forecast high winds but people could still enjoy the amazing artworks, installations, activities and workshops.

1. Light Up Lancaster

2. Light Up Lancaster

3. Light Up Lancaster

4. Light Up Lancaster

The Hourglass, an impressive 4m high sculptural piece in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

