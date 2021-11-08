In pictures: Light Up Lancaster lit up the city

The fantastic family festival illuminated the hidden corners of Lancaster' s historic city.
There were free performances dotted amongst secret squares and well-known buildings, captivating light projections, amazing performances, music, dance, and film on offer.
Sadly the fireworks spectacular was cancelled due to forecast high winds but people could still enjoy the amazing artworks, installations, activities and workshops.
1. Light Up Lancaster
Dalton Square in full bloom as plants and flowers burst into life at Light Up Lancaster Festival. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Light Up Lancaster
Dalton Square in full bloom as plants and flowers burst into life at Light Up Lancaster Festival.
3. Light Up Lancaster
Dalton Square in full bloom as plants and flowers burst into life at Light Up Lancaster Festival.
4. Light Up Lancaster
The Hourglass, an impressive 4m high sculptural piece in Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
