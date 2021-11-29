In pictures: Lancaster Christmas lights switch on was second busiest Sunday since the pandemic

Due to the snow things got off to a fairly quiet start, but crowds steadily grew as the day went on and between 4pm and 6pm the city centre was getting towards capacity as the lights came on.

The day went to plan and Lancaster BID would like to thank their headline sponsor Stagecoach and the stageshow presented by Beyond Radio.

Lancaster BID manager Tony Johnson said: "We decided to support more local acts this year and that went down very well.

"Statistically it’s the second busiest Sunday since the pandemic, only the Sunday of Lancaster Music Festival last month has been higher."

1. Lights switch on Lancaster Christmas Light Switch-On Event, Market Square 28.11.2021. Picture by Anthony Farran. Photo: Anthony Farran Photo Sales

2. Lights switch on Luara Sandham School Of Dance perform at the Lancaster Christmas Light Switch-On Event, Market Square 28.11.2021. Picture by Anthony Farran. Photo: Anthony Farran Photo Sales

3. Lights switch on The Craic Inn Band perform at the Lancaster Christmas Light Switch-On Event, Market Square 28.11.2021. Picture by Anthony Farran. Photo: Anthony Farran Photo Sales

4. Lights switch on Lancaster Christmas Light Switch-On Event, Market Square 28.11.2021. Picture by Anthony Farran. Photo: Anthony Farran Photo Sales