In pictures: Dinosaurs roam Lancaster city centre for Dino Fest

Thousands of people braved the extreme heat to meet Zeus the T-rex, Emily Bronte the Brontosaurus, Richie the Raptor and even baby dinosaurs.
There was face painting for the children, a soft play area, and Taylor’s funfair.
You could marvel at real fossils in Lancaster City Museum and get hands on with Dino Poo & Gloop sessions at the Judges Lodgings.
There were also talks from two of Britain's most eminent palaeontologists, Dr Dean Lomax and Dr Jeremy Lockwood, about their incredible discoveries.
