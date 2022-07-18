In pictures: Dinosaurs roam Lancaster city centre for Dino Fest

Giant dinosaurs roamed the streets of Lancaster for Dino Fest at the weekend.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 18th July 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:38 pm

Thousands of people braved the extreme heat to meet Zeus the T-rex, Emily Bronte the Brontosaurus, Richie the Raptor and even baby dinosaurs.

There was face painting for the children, a soft play area, and Taylor’s funfair.

You could marvel at real fossils in Lancaster City Museum and get hands on with Dino Poo & Gloop sessions at the Judges Lodgings.

There were also talks from two of Britain's most eminent palaeontologists, Dr Dean Lomax and Dr Jeremy Lockwood, about their incredible discoveries.

