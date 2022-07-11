In pictures: Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe

Catch the Wind kite festival was a soaring success this weekend.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:44 am

There were plenty of kites being flown on the beach including teddy bears, an octopus, a stingray, a frog and more.

The beach was packed with people flying their kites and the weather was excellent too.

