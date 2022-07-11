In pictures: Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe

There were plenty of kites being flown on the beach including teddy bears, an octopus, a stingray, a frog and more.
The beach was packed with people flying their kites and the weather was excellent too.
1. Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe - 10.07.2022
Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe - 10.07.2022. Picture by Anthony Farran.
Photo: Anthony Farran
2. Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe - 10.07.2022
Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe - 10.07.2022. Picture by Anthony Farran.
Photo: Anthony Farran
3. Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe - 10.07.2022
Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe - 10.07.2022. Picture by Anthony Farran.
Photo: Anthony Farran
4. Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe - 10.07.2022
Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe - 10.07.2022. Picture by Anthony Farran.
Photo: Anthony Farran