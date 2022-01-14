Black Axe Throwing Co owner Jake Bland shows how to the throw the axe during a safety demonstration. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

In pictures: Black Axe Throwing Co lands in Lancaster - and they are here to stay!

As seen on BBC2 with Nish Kumar Black Axe Throwing Co. is thrilled to be opening their third permanent venue at Kanteena, the collaborative home of art and entertainment in Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:24 pm

Fast-paced and competitive, the award winning urban axe throwing experience is the perfect event to let off some steam, settle office rivalries, or determine which of your mates you want with you in a zombie apocalypse.

This will be Black Axe’s third UK venue.

The company will be searching for the best axe throwers from Lancaster and beyond to compete for the title of UK champion.

To book tickets visit here

1. Black axe throwing

Axes ready to be thrown at Black Axe Throwing Co at the Kanteena in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Black axe throwing

Axes ready to be thrown at Black Axe Throwing Co at the Kanteena in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Black axe throwing

The first visitors throw axes at Black Axe Throwing Co at the Kanteeen in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Black axe throwing

Targets on the wall ready for axes to be thrown at Black Axe Throwing Co at the Kanteena in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Lancaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2