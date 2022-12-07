In pictures: Annual tradition of Morecambe West End Winter Lantern Festival is a wonderful sight

Beautiful lanterns lit up the streets of the West End of Morecambe during the annual Lantern Festival.

Everyone got into the festive spirit by joining in the procession along with musicians and the community.

On average 400 people participate in the procession (and workshops) and 1000 in the finale.

The event promotes a positive image of the area, developing community pride, cohesion and confidence.

This beautiful free festival has been held locally for the past 19 years and is an uplifting community celebration for the West End.

