Everyone was on a high at Lancaster's award-winning Highest Point Festival.

With its views over the Fylde coast, Morecambe Bay and the Lake District fells and mountains, you could not find a more beautiful setting than Williamson Park for a brilliant and barmy party in the sunshine.

This was our first time experiencing the Lancashire festival, which returned for its sixth year. And it did not disappoint. From start to finish, the Saturday session was packed with stellar performances and an eclectic line-up of music and entertainment.

An upbeat set by ADMT, AKA Adam Taylor, was the perfect musical slice of heaven to warm us up for the day's antics. The Doncaster songsmith boasted stunning vocals and R&B beats mashed with catchy pop hooks that could give Ed Sheeran a run for his money. This was our first introduction to his music and I've no doubt he'll be performing in arenas one day, so it was exciting to catch him on his way to stardom.

Lancaster's Highest Point Festival under the Northern Lights. Credit: Highest Point Festival/Robin Zahler

Proving we are big kids at heart, my partner and I absolutely loved it when CBBC’s Hacker T Dog the Terrier puppet graced the stage during his sundial set with BBC Radio 1's KatieThistleton on the decks. This fun, merry show was certainly a family favourite as people flocked for selfies and sang along to Meat Paste Get It Down Your Face! A highlight for me, though, was dancing to country classic Cotton-Eyed Joe on a giant sundial. Definitely one to go down in the party memory book.

Gok Wan had the crowds at his fingertips with his electric shift on the main stage. Everyone was buzzing. He was certainly the perfect choice to help gear people up for the main act, and it was even more of a thrill to watch from the iconic Ashton Memorial as hundreds of people gathered together.

While I was off doing an interview, my partner soaked up rising star and pop singer-songwriter Caity Baser’s fantastic live vocals and high-energy performance.

Busted perform at the Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

And then there were the headliners: the amazing pop-rockers, Busted, playing an array of their greatest hits. Band members Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne ended the night on a high, with an energetic but intimate gig that could only have been more perfect if the Northern Lights had painted the skies. Hundreds danced and sang their hearts out to their nostalgic-drenched soundtrack as the sun went down. It was a dreamy gig for any Busted fan and, after an afternoon of fun and frolics in the sun, a healthy dose of nostalgia made for the perfect end.

As with any festival, the only gutting thing was not having enough time - or a cloning machine - to see all the acts, with more than 100 artists performing across six stages over a Friday and Saturday, including the opening night's headliner Tom Odell, plus Eurovision star Sam Ryder, The Cuban Brothers, Cat Burns, The Beatles Dub Club, Utah Saints, Sarah Story and British indie rock band, The Cribs.