Here's your guide to Lancaster's Highest Point music festival

Highest Point festival kicks off on Thursday, May 12 at the stunning 54-acre grounds of Williamson Park, where guests can expect to see more than one hundred artists across six stages over the course of the weekend, plus enjoy a premier regional street food and craft beer offering on-site.

The headliners at this year’s event are set to be accompanied by the likes of Basement Jaxx, Sigala, Example, Brit Nominee Not3s, Low Steppa, as well as breakout stars Mae Muller and Mimi Webb. There will also be appearances from Horse Meat Disco, SASASAS, Shy FX, Sub Focus, Turno, DJ & producer Emily Nash, Lancaster natives Lowes, Judge Jules, Luke Una, Charlie Tee and local hero Matt Thiss plus indie favourites Reverend and the Makers, and The Lottery Winners.

For a dose of nostalgia, Escape Classics, Mr Wilsons Second Liners, 80s V 90s and Funkademia will wow the crowds and festival favourites The Cuban Brothers will return once again this year, with their outrageous comedy performances.

There are a few new additions to this year’s festival, including the Noktober beer hall, a new area of the event which will feature an immersive bingo experience with rave intervals, dance-offs and audience participation, karaoke, drag acts & more. There will also be a new drinks masterclass area, a bigger stage area at The Woods, plus more bars and more toilets.

The Big Family Day out is also back with Sunday, the final day of the festival, set to be a day full of fun and laughter for the whole family with festival style activities designed for kids of all ages.

The festival line-up is as follows:

THURSDAY LINE UP:

Richard Ashcroft

Reverend and The Makers / The Lottery Winners / Chris Hawkins

FRIDAY LINE UP:

Clean Bandit (live)

Anton Powers / Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) / Charlie Tee / Judge Jules / Low Steppa / Lowes / Luke Una / Mimi Webb / NOT3S / SASASAS / Sigala (live) / Turno / Voltage & Slay and many more…

SATURDAY DAY LINE UP:

Kaiser Chiefs

D.O.D / Example / Funkademia / Gina Breeze / Girls Don’t Sync / Gloria / Harriet Jaxxon / Horse Meat Disco / Lyra / Lois / Mae Muller / Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID) / Shy FX / The Cuban Brothers / Tim Gallagher /Tom Zanetti / Voltage and many more…SUNDAY - THE BIG FAMILY DAY OUT

Free activities all day including: Live music / Interactive Theatre / Storytelling / Arts and crafts / Entry to the Butterfly House and Mini Zoo / Drumming workshops / Science Shows and much more.

A limited number of three day tickets (£140) and Saturday tickets (£70) will go on sale via Highest Point's website here with Thursday tickets also available to buy.

To buy tickets visit here. There are currently three day final tickets, three day 11-17 tickets, three day 10 and under tickets: kids available. There are Thursday night only tickets available, for adult, teens and kids.

There are two day weekend tickets (Friday and Saturday entry only) available.

There are Friday tickets for adults, teens and kids for sale.

There are Saturday tickets for 18plus and 11-17 tickets available.

There are tickets available for the big day out on Sunday for adults and kids.

Travel – By coach – You can travel direct to the festival, with coach partner National Express, from Bradford, Burnley, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Preston, Sheffield and Warrington. Book direct at National Express.

By car – You can reach Williamson Park via Junction 34 of the M6. There will be designated parking close to the festival site, car park location will be confirmed in due course. As the festival is in a residential area, road closures will be in place.

By rail – Lancaster is the closest rail station and is approximately a 10 minute taxi ride or 30 minute walk.

By taxi – Yes, there is a taxi rank at Lancaster station. You are encouraged to share taxis with fellow festival goers where possible.

By bus – Stagecoach run regular bus services to and from the festival site, confirmations of routes will be shared prior to the festival.

Frequently asked questions

What time does Highest Point start?

Thursday May 12 gates open at 5pm. Last entry is 7pm.Friday May 13 gates will open at 12pm. Last entry is 7pm.Saturday May 14 gates will open at 12pm. Last entry is 7pm.

Sunday May 15 gates will open at 10am for Big Family Day Out with last activities scheduled for 4pm. For more information, please see here

Does Highest Point have onsite camping?

No, Highest Point is a non-camping festival so camping equipment is not needed. However, there is plenty of alternative accommodation to choose from in Lancaster.

Does Highest Point have any age restrictions?

As Highest Point is a family festival there isn’t an age restriction. 17 year olds and under will need to be accompanied by an adult (18 or over). You may be asked to show photo ID.

Can I leave and re-enter the festival?

Yes, but you must be back before the last entry time!

What are the set times?

Make sure to follow Highest Point Festival on Facebook, as the exact timings are confirmed via social media much closer to the time of the festival.

Can I bring my own food and drink into Highest Point?