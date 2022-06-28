Ticket buying experts TicketSource looked at upcoming music festivals in the UK and found out which ones still have tickets available to buy.

11 UK music festivals that you can attend this summer

1. Lytham Festival – 28th June-10th July: Tickets are still available for the Lytham Festival with acts including Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Lewis Capaldi and Paul Weller. A five-day pass costs from £259 but you can buy tickets for individual shows.

2. Kendal Calling - 28th-31st July: Weekend tickets for the Lake District based festival are still available from £178.75 plus fees for an adult camping ticket. With the likes of Bastille and Tom Grennan on the lineup, it’s one not to miss.

3. All Points East - 19th-28th August: This East London day festival has artists such as Gorillaz, Disclosure and Tame Impala set to headline this year. Ticket prices start from £57.05 plus fees depending on which day you want to attend.

4. Leeds Festival - 26th - 28th August: Taking place across August bank holiday weekend, the legendary Leeds Festival still has tickets for sale. Unfortunately weekend and Sunday tickets are sold out, but there are still Friday and Saturday tickets available from £94 plus fees, meaning you can still see artists such as Halsey and Dave take the stage.

5. Wilderness Festival - 4th-7th August: This year, Wilderness Festival is welcoming artists such as Years & Years and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire, with adult weekend camping tickets still available for purchase from £242 plus fees.

6. Latitude Festival - 21st - 24th July: Known for their pink sheep and lake swimming as well as the music, Latitude festival has artists such as Lewis Capaldi and Foals headlining this year. Day tickets are still on sale from £89.50 plus fees and weekend camping tickets can be purchased from £254.05 plus fees.

7. Wireless Festival - 8th-10th July: Tickets are still available for this London based rap and hip hop day festival, with prices starting from £100 plus fees. Expect to see superstars such as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj performing across the weekend.

8. Boardmasters - 10th-14th August: Although weekend tickets for this beach festival are all sold out, you can still bag yourself some day tickets, with prices beginning from £86 plus fees. Artists such as Kings of Leon and George Ezra will be making their way to perform on the Cornish coast this year.

9. TRNSMT - 8th-10th July: Although ticket options for the Glasgow festival are sold out, some of the weekend and day tickets are still up for grabs. From £75.50 plus fees for the cheapest ticket, festival goers can enjoy performances from The Strokes, Wolf Alice and others.

10. BST Hyde Park - 24th June-10th July: If you were hoping to catch Elton John or Adele at British Summertime this year then unfortunately you’ve missed out on tickets - however you can still book to see shows from other legendary artists such as The Rolling Stones and Eagles, with tickets available from £65 plus fees depending on who you want to see.