Glastonbury 2025: Acoustic Stage line-up revealed, including the final performance of The Searchers
- Glastonbury Festival have revealed their acts for this year’s Acoustic Stage.
- They include the final live performance of The Searchers, who formed in 1957.
- Here’s the full list of acts for the Acoustic Stage so far, and what days they're scheduled to perform.
Glastonbury Festival have revealed the acts set to perform on their Acoustic Stage this year, with a very special performance from one of the UK’s longest-running pop groups.
In a rare weekend announcement, organisers listed off the acts performing on the stage across the July 27 to July 29 2025, with Friday set to see by the final performance of The Searchers.
The band was formed in Liverpool in 1957 and they emerged during the early days of the British Invasion/Merseybeat, alongside iconic bands like The Beatles, contributing significantly to the development of pop music.
While line-ups have changed over the years, the band has maintained a consistent presence in the music scene, touring and performing.
They are also joined by Friday's headline act Ani DiFranco, Saturday’s headliners Nick Lowe and Sunday’s headline act Roy Harper, while the likes of the London Community Gospel Choir, Nadia Reid and the Hothouse Flowers.
Glastonbury 2025 - Acoustic Stage line-up
Friday
- Ani DiFranco
- The Searchers
- Dhani Harrison
- Billie Marten
- Skerryvore
- Hugh Cornwell
- Gabrielle Aplin
- Tift Merritt
- Nadia Reid
- Our Man in the Field
Saturday
- Nick Lowe
- Hothouse Flowers
- Jeremy Loops
- The Coronas
- The Bluebells
- Not Completely Unknown A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan with special guests
- Sophie B. Hawkins
- Oisin Leech
- Lorraine Nash
- Henry Grace
Sunday
- Roy Harper
- The Bootleg Beatles
- Rhiannon Giddens with Dirk Powell
- London Community Gospel Choir
- PP Arnold
- The Riptide Movement
- Michele Stodart
- The Henry Girls
- Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman’s Songbook
