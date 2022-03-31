Get your tickets for Lancaster's Highest Point festival before they sell out

Organisers of Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival have warned they are down to the last handful of Saturday day tickets which will sell out in the next 48 hours.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 10:08 am

"Two day and three day tickets are not far behind selling out so get on it and join the biggest party of the year in May!” they said.

Thursday’s line-up includes Richard Ashcroft, Reverend and The Makers and The Lottery Winners.

Friday’s line-up includes Clean Bandit (live), A-Z, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Emily Nash, Judge Jules, Low Steppa, Lowes, Luke Una, Mimi Webb, NOT3S, SASASAS, Sigala (live), Turno and many many more.

James performing at Highest Point Festival 2021 with crowds of people watching. Picture by Robin Zahler.

Saturday’s line-up is Kaiser Chiefs, A-Z, Example, Horse Meat Disco, Lyra, Mae Muller, Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID), Shy FX, The Cuban Brothers and many many more.

Highest Point festival returns to Williamson Park from May 12-14 this year.

Over 35,000 people attended the festival last year.

OrganisersLancaster