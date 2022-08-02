George Formby Society concert at Morecambe Winter Gardens this weekend

George Formby appeared here several times during his 40 year stage career, including wartime theatrical gala shows and Harold Fielding’s “Music For The Millions” productions.

The meeting will begin around noon and end at 5pm for tea.

An evening concert will begin at 7pm and conclude by 11pm Saturday night. Entry to the concert is free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

circa 1945: Comic entertainer George Formby (1904 - 1961) playing a banjolele. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This will be a golden opportunity to listen to some of George's many songs performed by some of The George Formby Society members.

The Winter Gardens has a small café and bar facilities which will be available throughout the day.

Information on becoming a member of The George Formby Society will also be available.

The George Formby Society have already held two successful conventions here in 2013 and 2014, and both events were extremely popular.