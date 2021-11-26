Geordies Lindisfarne rock Morecambe's Platform venue this December

The Geordie legends celebrate more than 50 years on the road with a set including memorable hits delivered in the inimitably engaging way that has trademarked the band’s stage act since 1970 when founders the late Alan Hull and Rod Clements emerged from Tyneside to carve a unique place for themselves in British rock music.

Their pioneering sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots, proved the perfect medium for their catchy, memorable songs.

The Clements-penned hit Meet Me On The Corner paved the way for their classic Fog On The Tyne release to become the UK’s top-selling album of 1972. Further acclaimed albums were to follow, buoyed up by powerful live performances. An accessible, unpretentious style bestowed them an enviable reputation as festival favourites, while the Lindisfarne annual Christmas concerts held in their native Newcastle became the stuff of legend.

Geordies Lindisfarne rock The Platform this December.

The original band finally called it a day in 2003, but now Lindisfarne are back with a classic five-piece line-up of long-time members fronted by Clements (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, slide guitar) and Alan Hull’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm (vocals, guitars).

With a repertoire of much-loved songs like Meet Me On The Corner, Fog On The Tyne, Lady Eleanor and Run For Home – and a reputation for live performance second to none – Lindisfarne’s power to galvanise festival and concert audiences remains undimmed - guaranteed to get The Platform’s crowd on its feet and singing along.

“We’re looking forward to re-booting last year’s birthday celebrations,” says Rod. “It really is time to party!”

Alan Hull’s work is celebrated this Friday, (November 26) at 9pm on BBC4 in BBC TV documentary: Lindisfarne’s Geordie Genius – The Alan Hull Story.

In his profile of Hull – dubbed the Bob Dylan of the North – singer-songwriter Sam Fender goes in search of a hero best remembered for hit songs such as Lady Eleanor, Fog on the Tyne and Run For Home.

On a journey across Hull’s stamping ground of North-East England and its Newcastle-upon- Tyne heartland, Fender talks with fans Sting, Elvis Costello Peter Gabriel and Mark Knopfler, along with fellow Lindisfarne co-founders, including Rod Clements who continues to front the band to this day. Clements said: “Alan’s recognition nationally as a unique and overlooked talent is long overdue. This documentary will rectify that, with affectingly humble and enthusiastic enquiring from Sam Fender, and ringing endorsements from Alan’s better-known contemporaries. I’m proud to have been part of this tribute to an underrated artist and friend”.