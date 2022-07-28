Fun for under sevens with More Music in Morecambe this summer

More Music's Walking Down the Street Gamelan is a beautiful sounding, collection of recycled instruments for pre-school children aged 0 – five and their families.

Suspended from a variety of structures and shapes, drums, guitars, chimes and marimbas are paired with computer keyboards, flasks, draining racks and colanders.

Sessions are on July 29 at Regent Park; July 30 at Ryelands Park; August 7 at Heysham Village Green and August 18 at West End Gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rockin’ Rhinos stampede into Morecambe singing all the way. Picture by Will Shaddock.

Sessions are from 11am – 2.30pm. No need to book, just turn up and enjoy!

The Rockin’ Rhinos stampede into Morecambe singing all the way at More Music on Saturday, August 6. Shows are at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Kids go free.

The Rockin’ Rhinos bring music alive for children and families making gigs fun for little ones and grown-ups too.

Tickets £5/£10.