Four vintage buses running during Vintage by the Sea festival weekend
Vintage by the Sea festival will have four vintage buses running across the event weekend to transport people to and from the festival.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 4:36 pm
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:04 pm
In partnership with the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust, these classic vehicles will be ferrying passengers up and down the promenade.
Avoid the need for parking at the festival and jump on board the buses either in Heysham Village or Happy Mount Park.
The buses are free of charge but donations to the driver to cover the cost of the service are encouraged.
