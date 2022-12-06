Tickets are now on sale for the unique February 18 concert of music from the classic era of progressive rock.

The concert, which is unlikely to be ever repeated, is the latest in a series of Prog at the Priory concerts produced by Lancaster Music Festival and Bandwagon Events which have included sell-out shows by keyboardist Rick Wakeman, Dutch prog rockers Focus, and Yes guitarist Steve Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the February concert, Steve Hackett will be a special guest, playing alongside his brother, flautist John Hackett and internationally-renowned organist and pianist Marco Lo Muscio.

Lancaster Priory where a unique concert will be held. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Most Popular

The show will be a unique mix of solo, duet and trio performances featuring classic works by King Crimson, ELP, Rick Wakeman and of course Genesis, along with solo works by Marco, John and Steve.

The show will mark the 50th anniversary of Genesis appearing at Lancaster University in February 1973 to promote their album Foxtrot during a period when many legendary bands and artists appeared at the university’s Great Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also forms part of a series of concerts at Lancaster Priory to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the inauguration of the church’s Harrison and Willis organs.

Steve was guitarist of Genesis between 1971 and 1977 and appeared on classic albums such as Foxtrot, Selling England by the Pound and The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. He has recently toured his Genesis Revisited shows extensively to worldwide audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Hackett. Photo by Amanda Lehmann.