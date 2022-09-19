Folk singer songwriter Lady Nade plays More Music in Morecambe
Bristolian folk / Americana songwriter Lady Nade plays More Music in Morecambe on Saturday October 8, bringing words and melodies that nourish the mind, body and soul to the Morecambe venue.
Named one of Bristol’s most influential women of 2022, Lady Nade is continuing her rise as a multi award-winning eclectic Folk and Americana singer-songwriter and advocate for championing the positive connection between music, well-being and the importance of equality and diversity within the arts.
Her songs carry messages of friendship, love, loss and hope. Her performances are like a reunion. Share a room with her, and she'll give you her story. Lady Nade will be joined by special guest Simeon Hammond Dallas who hails from London’s Camden Town.
Like Lady Nade, her music crosses genres, including folk, country, blues, and soul.
Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 in advance (under 18s free, £6 for LA3/LA4 postcodes) and can be purchased from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.