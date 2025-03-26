The singer is set to investigate what led to the wrong visas issued ahead of her Coachella 2025 performance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eagerly anticipated North American tour of FKA Twigs has been cancelled.

The singer revealed issues with her visa means her upcoming shows in Chicago, New York and Toronto have been cancelled.

The singer is still expected to perform at Coachella Music Festival in April 2025.

North American fans of British artist FKA Twigs have been left holding tickets for shows they will no longer be able to attend, as the musician has announced cancelling her tour.

Taking to I nstagram Stories overnight , the musician - real name Tahliah Barnett - was set to perform in Chicago on 26 and 27 March, in Toronto on 30 and 31 March and in New York City on 3 and 4 April as part of her EUSEXUA Tour .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FKA Twigs has had to cancel several North American and Canadian tour dates due to the wrong visas being issued. | Getty Images

But the post revealed that her remaining North American tour dates were now cancelled due to what she called ‘visa issues’ after her production team failed to gather the correct visas for the tour dates.

"Today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform," she posted on Instagram. "So that means by no choice of my own I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago, and Toronto shows."

Explaining the problem with the Toronto shows, as they are based in Canada rather than the United States, Twigs went on to say: “it's because of routing and just the complex beast that touring is.”

"I don't take this lightly. I'm completely devastated, to be honest with you. Completely heartbroken. All I want to do is be there with you and bring Eusexua to you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer is still scheduled to perform in Mexico City next week (April 6 2025), and is still on course to perform at this year’s Coachella Music Festival , which begins on April 11 2025.

The singer has reassured fans that more information about the postponed shows would be available soon and to take a look at why the wrong visas were applied for.

Do you think FKA Twigs will be able to still perform at Coachella despite the visa issues? Let us know your thoughts on this story by leaving a comment down below.