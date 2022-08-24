First ever Last Night Of The Proms comes to Lancaster Castle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original release of 500 tickets sold out within a week, leaving some would-be audience members who may have been away on holiday that week bitterly disappointed to find they had missed out!

As a result, a further batch of 100 tickets have been released, over 50 per cent of which have also been snapped up, according to Lancaster’s Visitor Information Centre which has been managing the ticket sales on the Duchy’s behalf.

Duchy Head of Communications Debbie Garritty said: “We have been so encouraged by the way in which the people of Lancaster have taken this event to their hearts. The prospect of hosting an orchestra of the calibre of the BSO in one of the North West’s most spectacular open air venues is incredibly exciting! We are trying hard to accommodate as many people as possible but have now released all available tickets for this year. Fingers crossed now for a beautiful and rain-free Autumnal evening on September 3!”

The Castle, one of Lancaster’s magnificent landmarks. Photograph reproduced by kind permission of the Duchy of Lancaster

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert, which will take place on Saturday September 3 in the Castle’s Lower Courtyard will start at 7.30pm prompt.

Doors will open from 6.30pm to allow audience members time to secure their seats and enjoy the refreshments on offer.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person (no concessions) and are available to buy from Lancaster and Morecambe’s Visitor Information Centre.

They can be purchased in person, over the telephone or online at here