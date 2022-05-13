First day of Lancaster's Highest Point Festival in pictures

Thousands of people crowded into Williamson Park to see the acts, which as well as Richard Ashcroft included DJ Chris Hawkins, The Lottery Winners and Reverend and the Makers.
The festival continues today, tomorrow and Sunday with acts such as Clean Bandit and Kaiser Chiefs.
1. Crowds at the Thursday night Highest Point Festival at Williamson Park, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
