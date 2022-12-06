Karen O’Neill, chief executive of The Dukes said of this year’s production: “As The Dukes continues to grow and bring brilliant live theatre to our area, this year we have moved our annual Christmas production to the Rake theatre. Being in the larger space we are able to welcome more audiences than ever before and meet the demand for tickets to what has become a key part of the festive calendar for much of our community. With more space to play with our creative team are loving making the magical world of Robin Hood and thinking of all the ways we can use this space to ensure all our audiences feel like part of Robin’s adventures. Plus this year we have to house the Sea Beast of Morecambe Bay!”.