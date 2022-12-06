Festive production by The Dukes Theatre in Lancaster is underway
The Dukes Theatre in Lancaster has released images for their festive production of Robin Hood which is currently being performed.
The production, which will run throughout December will mark the first time the theatre’s festive production has been staged in the venue’s larger 313-seat theatre The Rake in 11 years.
In 2021, The Dukes saw a big return from audiences with their first play in the park, Grimm Tales, after a two-year break from these productions, selling over 6000 tickets for a four-week run, and this trend continued, with their 2021 Christmas Production Beauty & The Beast.
2022 has seen these trends continue with this year's play in the park - The Jungle Book - selling out, performing to over 13000 audience members across a six-week run.
Karen O’Neill, chief executive of The Dukes said of this year’s production: “As The Dukes continues to grow and bring brilliant live theatre to our area, this year we have moved our annual Christmas production to the Rake theatre. Being in the larger space we are able to welcome more audiences than ever before and meet the demand for tickets to what has become a key part of the festive calendar for much of our community. With more space to play with our creative team are loving making the magical world of Robin Hood and thinking of all the ways we can use this space to ensure all our audiences feel like part of Robin’s adventures. Plus this year we have to house the Sea Beast of Morecambe Bay!”.
ICS Accounting are sponsors for this year’s production and tickets for the production can be booked here