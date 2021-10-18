Explore Lancaster in a new light

Discover Lancaster University's Exploration Zone at The Storey during Light Up Lancaster. Photo by Robin Zahler.

While Lancaster BID encourages residents and visitors to follow its shop windows trail launched at the festival, Lancaster University promises a warm welcome to its Exploration Zone at The Storey.

Last year, when Light Up Lancaster couldn’t go ahead owing to lockdown restrictions, Lancaster BID piloted Keep The Light On where various city centre shops hosted light art.

For 2021, BID is supporting a shop windows trail featuring light art installations by local artists which visitors can spot around town.

Kira Zhigalina's Nebulae will be among five light art installations to discover on the Light Up Lancaster shop windows trail. Photo by Kira Zhigalina.

The artists involved are Hannah Fox and her Midnight Feast; Ludus Dance’s Imagination Dancing; More Music’s Free Your Mind; Kira Zhigalina with Nebulae and Rose Atherton’s A Bird in the Hand.

Their work can be discovered at Ethel & Em and Analogue in New Street; an empty pharmacy in Dalton Square, the former William Hill bookmakers in Common Garden Street and a unit in Marketgate.

Over at The Storey, Lancaster University’s new Exploration Zone invites explorers of all ages to try a range of interactive and hands-on activities including a tour of the night sky, creating a light show, learning about light festivals worldwide and getting to grips with quantum physics through the cube and wall of randomness.

It will be open on November 5 from 5-10pm and November 6 from 2-4.30pm and 5-7.30pm.

Professor Dame Sue Black, Lancaster University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Social Engagement, said: “Light Up Lancaster allows the university to bring our world-changing research to life and showcase the work of our amazing academics.”

“We’re very proud to be participating and sponsoring Light Up Lancaster which is just one of the ways that the university engages with the local community.”

All Exploration Zone events will be Covid-safe. For more information please visit www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/whats-on

The shop windows trail and Exploration Zone are just two of the amazing free events at this year’s Light Up Lancaster festival.

To discover the Light Up Lancaster Trail, download the free LoyalFree app via the App Store and a printed map will be available soon from Lancaster Visitor Information Centre, also the information hub for any festival queries (01524 582394).