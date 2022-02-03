Ex-Sugababe Amelle Berrabah leads cast of new musical coming to Lancaster in May

Leading the cast of this new musical is ex-Sugababe Amelle Berrabah, who during her time in the line-up for the much-loved girl band scored international chart success with Push The Button and About You Now.

The Sugababes gained multiple Brit Award nominations and industry recognition as one of the UK’s leading female vocal groups.

Since leaving the band in 2011, Amelle has been working on solo material and concentrating on theatre projects.

Ex Sugababe Amelle Berrabah stars in Soul Sisters. Picture by James Halsall Fox.

She said: “When I read the script, I knew I wanted to be in this amazing show instantly. I understand the dynamics of being in a girl band, the unspoken bond, the friendship, the respect for one another and knowing what the other is feeling with just a simple look. The character I will be playing is called Dionne, a

flirtatious, confident woman. “Although the character is quite far away from who I am as a person, it is a very exciting role to play and I honestly can’t wait

to bring her to life.”

Completing the cast is Bad Girls and Emmerdale star Nicole Faraday who has previously toured in the UK as Eva Cassidy in the critically-acclaimed Eva Cassidy Story and Wendi Harriott with her powerhouse vocals on ITV’s The voice who has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Rod Stewart and Jennifer Hudson. Directed by multi-award-winning comedienne, respected writer and director Angie Le Mar, her career spans over 30 years, after becoming the first black female stand-up on the British comedy circuit.

Angie said: “I am truly honoured to be directing this amazing musical. I grew up listening to soul music, it was not only the soundtrack to my life but to many people’s lives.

“David Kent the writer of Soul Sisters has given us a great relatable story of sisterhood, friendship, and so much more. “This production will hit you on so many levels from beginning to end! If you love music, love soul and the memories, you’ll love Soul Sisters.”

Soul Sisters tells the story of Dionne, Monique, & Rachael, who have known each other for 30 years yet nothing can prepare them for the revelations that unfold during a reunion at a soul weekender. Together, they face the real, honest truth and express themselves in the only way they know how - through the very music that brought them together.

Soul Sisters is an exhilarating all-female soul musical that will take you on a journey of success, survival and sisterhood.

Matt Brinkler, executive producer at RED Entertainment said: “Bringing new musicals and comedy is our passion here at RED Entertainment. We’re excited for everyone to come and join us at Soul Sisters. It’s like the UK’s answer to Dreamgirls and everyone leaves singing the songs.”