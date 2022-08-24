Enjoy sea shanties at Arnside Maritime Singing Festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be shanty groups singing on the Pier in the afternoon with indoor performances in the Sailing Club from 1pm to 10.30pm.

The festival is in aid of RNLI Morecambe Lifeboat Stations.

Performers include Sunderland Point Sea Shanty Crew, Mizzen Crew, a sea shanty group from Morecambe, Close Quarters from South Lakeland, Katus, a talented musician from the Eden Valley, Kath Reade a well-known folk singer song writer and author, the Lancashire Lads, who should be great fun, Tom Perry and Luna.

Sunderland Point Sea Shanty Crew on pier at Arnside.

Alasdair Simpson for Arnside Sailing Club said :“Our Clubhouse is situated in the Old Customs House overlooking the Promenade.

"With a rich maritime heritage, our clubhouse is an ideal location for a Maritime Singing Festival.

"Sea Shanties were originally sung by sailors on tall ships so there is a good link to sailing.

“We run regular music nights in our clubhouse, which offers an intimate venue for live music with good acoustics. Many bands say it is their favourite venue.

"Acts in the past year include Simon Armitage the Poet Laureate and his Rock Band LYR, the Chameleons a 1980s rock band from Manchester who influenced Oasis, Striding

Edge, the Lake Distict’s leading ceilidh band and Hardwicke Circus, Cumbria’s up and coming band.

“We were short listed for the Sailing Club of the Year Award in 2022 and received the award for being at the Heart of the Community, partly as the result of putting on

events such as the Maritime Singing Festival. ”