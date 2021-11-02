Enjoy a virtual firework display with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service this Bonfire night

Members of the public will be able to watch our display on Facebook Live, commencing at 6::30pm on Bonfire Night, Friday November 5.

The video feed will last approximately 20 minutes.

The feed can be viewed on the Facebook page – Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (Official).

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service are hosting a virtual fireworks display this November 5.

With fun for all the family, you can see what Fire Cadets have been up to, check out the latest fleet vehicles and drone technology, and learn about barbecue and fire pit safety, as well as enjoying some fantastic fireworks.

Area Manager Mark Hutton for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know the cancellation of Bonfire Night 2020 was a disappointment to many and that some will want to use fireworks and bonfires as a way to make up for it this year.

"However, children unfortunately account for the majority of the firework and sparkler injuries which occur every year and we usually attend a significant number of garden and yard bonfires that have grown out of control and spread to fences and buildings.

"To protect your family and property, please consider watching our online display and attending an organised event rather than having fireworks and bonfires at home.

"Aside from being much safer, it’s a great chance to see our specialist fire engines up close, catch some safety tips, see our drones in action, and hear from our Fire Cadets.

"The virtual display we produced last year has now been viewed over a million times from all corners of the world so we’re hoping this year’s event is equally popular and that everyone stays safe.”

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “While we’re always here for you in an emergency, you can help us to help you by making sure you enjoy Bonfire Night safely.