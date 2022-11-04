With dates running through to a London Assembly Hall appearance on December 10, the shows will see the electronic icons joined by special guests including Stephen Mallinder, Oblong, Rodney Cromwell and Alice Hubble.

In their post-punk early days, Blancmange made tape loops and experimental sounds with kitchen utensils, before developing into one of the definitive chart-topping British electronic pop acts.

Since reforming in 2011 band member Neil Arthur has harnessed a duality of experimentation and seamless pop melody to release a staggering 10 albums in the last decade.

Neil Arthur from Blancmange with floating paint.

“I don't know whether I'm on a roll but I feel something in me has been released,” he said. “I used to hold back and I didn't trust myself. We’ve only got one time around the block, so make the most of it.”

Blancmange come to Kanteena in Lancaster on November 11.

Visit here for tickets.