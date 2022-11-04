News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Electronic pop icons Blancmange coming to Kanteena in Lancaster

Synth/pop icons Blancmange will be playing at Kanteena in Lancaster next week.

By Michelle Blade
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

With dates running through to a London Assembly Hall appearance on December 10, the shows will see the electronic icons joined by special guests including Stephen Mallinder, Oblong, Rodney Cromwell and Alice Hubble.

In their post-punk early days, Blancmange made tape loops and experimental sounds with kitchen utensils, before developing into one of the definitive chart-topping British electronic pop acts.

Since reforming in 2011 band member Neil Arthur has harnessed a duality of experimentation and seamless pop melody to release a staggering 10 albums in the last decade.

Neil Arthur from Blancmange with floating paint.

Most Popular

    “I don't know whether I'm on a roll but I feel something in me has been released,” he said. “I used to hold back and I didn't trust myself. We’ve only got one time around the block, so make the most of it.”

    Blancmange come to Kanteena in Lancaster on November 11.

    Visit here for tickets.

    Blancmange
    Lancaster