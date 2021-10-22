Dream pop trio perform at Kanteena in Lancaster as a pre-festival fringe event for Light Up Lancaster

Haiku Salut consists of multi-instrumentalists Gemma Barkerwood, Sophie Barkerwood, and Louise Croft.

Between them, they play accordion, piano, glockenspiel, trumpet, guitar, ukulele, drums, and melodica. Their music also features electronic elements, which they refer to as ‘loopery and laptopery’. In April 2013, the trio debuted their Lamp Show, in which they are accompanied by a stage full of vintage lamps which are programmed to flash, fade and flicker in time to the music.

The band have since toured the Lamp Show around the UK, playing in a host of venues – a library, a ballroom, a theatre, a Victorian swimming baths, and several churches and now, Kanteena in Lancaster.

Haiku Salut are set to play a special show at Kanteena in Lancaster.

Presented by More Music, this gig will feature a special performance of A Song for Us, created by singer Little Boots and performed by Lancashire Youth Vocal Ensemble.

A Song for Us celebrates our communities and the power of music to bring us together. As part of a national music project marking this historic time, Little Boots created a new song inspired by the people of Lancashire. It will also be available online from November 10 at asongforus.org. Conceived and produced by Sound UK in partnership with More Music. Supported by Arts Council England, RVW Trust. There will also be a set from Hymns For Robots Live Electronic Music Session, featuring artist Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan. The act’s Gorgon Chapman-Fox creates engrossing electronic soundtracks to accompany the industry, employment and life of Warrington-Runcorn at the tail end of the 1970s.

Tickets for the gig cost £10 in advance from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.