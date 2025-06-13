The stage clashes and weather forecast ahead of the first full day at Download Festival 2025

The first of this year’s three headliners are set to perform this evening at Download Festival 2025.

Green Day are set to take to the Apex Stage at around 8:50pm, with a stunning line-up of acts before they take to the stage also playing.

Here’s your current set-times at Download Friday, and how the weather looks to be for your first headline act in 2025.

Though the site may have been open over the last two days, today marks the first full day at Download Festival 2025, taking place at Donington Park in Derbyshire.

Tonight is the night many punk fans have been waiting for, as the legendary Green Day are set to perform their headline set on the Apex Stage (20:50). An incredible line-up of bands will perform on the main stage before them, including Rise Against (16:10), Jimmy Eat World (17:30), and Weezer (19:00).

Elsewhere at the festival, McFly will be headlining the Avalanche Stage (19:55), while symphonic metal fans will not want to miss Opeth’s performance on the Opus Stage (18:15). Apocalyptica is also scheduled to headline The Dogtooth Stage (21:50), though long-time Download Festival attendees might tell you to keep an eye on that performance, owing to past history at the event.

Here’s your guide to today’s set and stage times at Download Festival, what significant set-time clashes are occurring, and that all-important weather update if you’re traveling to the festival today.

Download Festival 2025 - set times for June 13 2025

All information correct as of writing. Any last minute changes will be amended but do keep an eye on the Download Festival app also for any sudden stage changes.

Apex Stage

Green Day are set to headline Download Festival later today - but is there set clashing with anyone else? | Getty Images

20:50 - Green Day

19:00 - Weezer

17:30 - Jimmy Eat World

16:10 - Rise Against

14:00 - CKY

13:00 - SIM

Opus

19:35 - Within Temptation

18:15 - Opeth

17:00 - Myles Kennedy

15:50 - Northlane

14:55 - Dirty Honey

13:50 - Starset

13:00 - The Scratch

The Dogtooth Stage

21:50 - Apocalyptica

20:50 - Eivor

19:50 - Alcest

18:50 - Vola

18:00 - Svalbard

17:10 - Windhand

16:20 - Graphic Nature

15:30 - Riding The Low

14:40 - Gore.

13:50 - Battlesnake

The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio

19:55 - McFly

18:45 - Elliot Minor

17:50 - Crossfaith

17:00 - Trophy Eyes

16:10 - Bad Nerves

15:20 - The Meffs

14:30 - Dead Pony

13:40 - Unpeople

12:50 - Karen Dio

The Doghouse

02:00 - Gatekeeper

01:00 - Dougie Poynter

00:30 - Funeral For A Friend (Acoustic)

23:30 - Aled Phillips

22:00 - Gatekeeper

11:00 - Rockfit

Ace of Spades Tavern

23:00 - Face Down presents Emo Prom

10:00 - Download’s Green Day Quiz with Kitty Cowell

The Den

01:30 - 90s and 00s Raveyard

00:30 - She They Press Play

23:00 - She They Press Play

11:30 - Justin Hawkins Rides Again

10:00 - Rock Kids

The Outpost

23:00 - Cinema

9:00 - Flowstate

What stage clashes are set to occur today at Download Festival 2025?

Here are the key set clashes you'll find taking place today

SIM (Apex) clashes directly with The Scratch (Opus), both starting at 13:00.

Unpeople (Avalanche), Starset (Opus), and Battlesnake (The Dogtooth Stage) all start around 13:40/13:50, creating a significant three-way clash.

CKY (Apex)'s set at 14:00 will overlap with Dead Pony (Avalanche), Gore. (The Dogtooth Stage), and Dirty Honey (Opus).

The Meffs (Avalanche) starting at 15:20 will clash with Riding The Low (The Dogtooth Stage), Dirty Honey (Opus), and Northlane (Opus).

Rise Against (Apex) at 16:10 will clash with Graphic Nature (The Dogtooth Stage) and Bad Nerves (Avalanche).

Myles Kennedy (Opus) and Trophy Eyes (Avalanche) both kick off at 17:00, clashing with Jimmy Eat World (Apex) (starting 17:30) and Windhand (The Dogtooth Stage).

Jimmy Eat World (Apex) will clash with Svalbard (The Dogtooth Stage), Crossfaith (Avalanche), and Opeth (Opus).

Evening Headliner/Co-Headliner Overlaps (approx. 19:00 - 22:00):

Weezer (Apex), starting at 19:00, is a major clash with Within Temptation (Opus).

Within Temptation (Opus) also clashes significantly with Alcest (The Dogtooth Stage) and McFly (Avalanche).

The evening's main headliner, Green Day (Apex), starting at 20:50, will directly clash with Eivor (The Dogtooth Stage) and overlap with Apocalyptica (The Dogtooth Stage) who start later. They will also clash with the final parts of Within Temptation (Opus) and McFly (Avalanche).

What is the weather forecast today for Download Festival - and the pollen count?

According to this morning’s forecast from the Met Office please include here the weather forecast and also pollen count.

Are you at Download Festival 2025 this year? If you see us, come say hello and let us know your experiences so far - you may end up in our own Download Festival gallery or even in our post-event video.