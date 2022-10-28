In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.

On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her controlling father, King Triton, she falls for a human Prince.

Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days.

Disney's The Little Mermaid will be performed at Lancaster Grand in November.

But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, a showdown begins between good and evil that only love can remedy.

Presented by Red Rose Amateur Dramatic Operatic Society and based on the classic animated 1989 film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for all ages.

There are performances from Tuesday, November 8 to Saturday, November 12, all at 7.15pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2.15pm.

Tickets £18 adults, £14 children from the box office tel: 64695.

