The production will travel throughout the UK visiting Cardiff, Leeds, London, Liverpool, and Glasgow from the 23rd February to the 26th March 2023. Priority Customers can take advantage of the pre-sale from the 28th October. Get the best seats by heading to www.prioritycustomer.co.uk to sign up. Tickets then go on general sale on the 4th November from www.disneyonice.co.uk.

Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Discover The Magic, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colourful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Join the celebration and make magical memories with Aladdin, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid and many more of your Disney friends, at Disney On Ice presents Discover The Magic.

Steven Armstrong, Regional Vice-President of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said:

“Discover The Magic captures the magic of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes, and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting and thrilling special effects transport audiences to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams.”

Disney On Ice presents Discover The Magic will be skating into the UK from February 23 to March 26, 2023, full dates and venues below:

Cardiff: from 23rd – 26th February 2023

Leeds: from 2nd – 5th March 2023

London: from The O2 from 9th – 12th March 2023

Liverpool: from 6th – 19th March 2023