Creative West End Markets back in Morecambe

The Creative West End team of artists and volunteers has organised a great day out, with a selection of local market traders including arts and crafts, food and drink and local

artisan goods.

There will be live music, creative workshops and a food and drink zone, giving the whole feel of the event of a mini ‘festival’.

Jules Abraham from Creative West End said: “As well as the stalls, we’ll have a fantastic line up of activities for all the family including a range of alternative wellbeing practitioners and creative artists and there will be test rides available on the promenade of the new Cowboy electronic bikes, by Urban Rider.”

More Music will also be supporting the event with live performances through the day.

A performance at a Creative West End Market in Morecambe's West End in the spring.