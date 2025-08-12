Who are the leading contenders who could occupy the 9:30pm slot on Creamfields Saturday?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mystery of who could perform a secret set at Creamfields 2025 continues almost two weeks out from the start of the festival.

Most eyes are looking towards one stage in particular, with a glaring TBA scheduled on Saturday.

We take a look at our top contenders who could surprise festivalgoers this year with a sneak set at one of Europe’s biggest dance parties.

We are just over two weeks away, as of writing, until one of the biggest dance parties in Europe takes place in Cheshire over the August Bank Holiday Weekend: Creamfields 2025.

With the set times having been revealed, there are still one or two surprises that could be in store for festival-goers this year, with the usual throng of discussion about who could make a surprise appearance at Daresbury Estate this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is, of course, the glaring absence of an act on the HALO stage on the Saturday of the festival; when we last checked, the TBA had not yet been filled, leading to speculation around that particular set and who could perform it.

There's a glaring "TBA" on the SHEIN stage on Saturday night at Creamfields - here's our top five picks who could perform a secret set this year. | Getty Images

That the stage on that day is curated by Trick, the record label and events series founded by Patrick Topping, might indicate who could perform, should the stars align and flights not get delayed.

Over the years, Trick has become a highly respected brand with a loyal fanbase, thanks to a curated catalogue that includes releases from both industry heavyweights like Green Velvet and Jamie Jones, and breakthrough artists such as Ewan McVicar and Ben Hemsley.

The label's stages at festivals like Creamfields are known for their high energy and diverse bookings, making the TBA slot a tantalising mystery that could be reserved for a special performance by a Trick-affiliated artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, who are our leading contenders for a secret set at Creamfields 2025? Read on to find out who might fit the bill, as it were.

Who could perform a secret set at Creamfields 2025?

Armin van Buuren

This is a classic case of a major artist with an open schedule around a massive festival. Armin van Buuren is one of the biggest names in trance and electronic music, and his presence would be a monumental surprise. He performed at Tomorrowland 2025, which means he is already in Europe and actively touring. His schedule shows no confirmed dates between mid-August and early September, leaving the entire Creamfields weekend free.

A legendary artist like Armin van Buuren could easily fill a late-night slot at one of the main stages, and it would be a huge scoop for the festival.

Charlotte de Witte

As a global techno icon, Charlotte de Witte would be a huge draw for the techno-heavy stages at Creamfields, such as the Steel Yard or the Teletech stage. She also performed at Tomorrowland 2025, confirming she's already in festival mode this summer. While she has a confirmed gig in France on the Friday of Creamfields, her schedule for Saturday and Sunday is currently clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short trip across the English Channel for a surprise headline set on Saturday or Sunday would be a massive coup for the festival and an unforgettable experience for techno fans.

Lost Frequencies

Lost Frequencies is a mainstream dance superstar whose schedule also appears to have an opening for the Creamfields weekend. He has a confirmed show in Germany on the Monday after the festival, which makes it logistically possible for him to be in the UK. His upbeat, melodic house sound would be a perfect fit for one of the main stages during a peak afternoon or early evening slot.

Having a major name like Lost Frequencies appear unannounced would add a huge sense of excitement and spontaneity to the festival.

Green Velvet

With links to Trick previously, could Green Velvet surprise festivalgoers with a set at Creamfields 2025? | PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images

Green Velvet, a Chicago house and techno pioneer, has a strong collaborative history with Patrick Topping, including several releases on the Trick label. His tour schedule for August shows a gig in Ibiza on the 10th and then in Chicago on the 29th, leaving his weekend completely open for Creamfields (August 22-24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His iconic status in the genres championed by Trick, combined with his availability, makes him a prime candidate for a surprise appearance.

Skream

Skream is our top pick to perform the TBA slot at Creamfields this year, based on his strong connections with Patrick Topping's label previously. | PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images

Our top pick for the TBA slot on the Trick-hosted stage, Skream has a well-documented history with Patrick Topping's label. This would be a perfect opportunity for the two to go b2b (back-to-back) or for Skream to perform a special, unannounced set.

His versatility, with a sound that spans from techno and house to classic dubstep, would make him an ideal fit for a surprise performance.

His schedule, while busy, appears to have an open window around the Creamfields weekend, making a last-minute UK flight entirely plausible.

Looking for the full list of set times for artists who are confirmed to be playing at Creamfields 2025? Look no further than our round-up of times and set clashes this year.