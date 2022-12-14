Tim Vine is a jester with a joke for every occasion.

After his last show, Plastic Elvis, in which he paid tribute to the king of rock and roll, hold onto your headgear, the king of the sidesplitting one-liner is touring with Breeeep! Expect quips and quickfire punchlines to rain down from the stage as he fills the room with funnies.

Vine has won Dave’s Joke of the Fringe twice.

Tim Vine brings his new tour to Lancaster Grand next year.

In 2010 with ‘I’ve just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. I’ll tell you what, never again.’

And in 2014 with ‘I’ve decided to sell my Hoover… well, it was just collecting dust.’.

It is no surprise that The Times asked: ‘Is there a more ludicrous comedian in Britain than Tim Vine?’

Tim Vine’s Breeeep! tour comes to Lancaster Grand on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7.30pm.

