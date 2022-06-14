Comedian Paul Smith at Lancaster Grand in September

Comedian Paul Smith is back with a brand new tour! ‘Joker’ is touted to be his biggest and funniest tour show to date in which the Scouse funny man mixes his trade mark audience interaction with more hilarious true stories from his everyday life.

Smith, who is best known for the many viral social media clips of his lightning quick audience interaction said when asked: “I can’t wait to get started. The shows keep getting better and better every year and this one is coming together perfectly”.

Paul is due to visit Lancaster Grand Theatre on Wednesday September 14 at 7.30pm and the show is planned to be 135 minutes long.

