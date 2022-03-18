Internationally famed meme Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016.

Nish Kumar said: “It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with Covid and the political situation. You will be amazed by my capacity to somehow take all these things personally.”

Widely celebrated for his previous role as host of both The Mash Report (BBC Two), and Late Night Mash, Nish is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio. Regularly seen on shows such as Taskmaster (Dave), Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), QI (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The John Bishop Show (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Russell Howard’s Stand-Up Central, Drunk History and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order (BBC Two). Nish also released a Netflix special as part of the Comedians of The World series, and he

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nish Kumar.

appeared alongside fellow comic Joel Dommett in 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for

Comedy Central.

In 2020, Nish created and starred in new short-form series Hello America for Quibi.

Nish Kumar comes to The Dukes in Lancaster on April 14. Tickets are available from here