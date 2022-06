It will also return in celebration of the venue’s 125th anniversary this year.

Cinderella will run from December 10-24 2022 and promises to be full of colourful costumes, beautiful scenery and lots of laughs and festive fun for all the family.

Tickets are on sale now with a special early bird running until September 1 2022 - all tickets (adult / concession / child) are just £8 each.

Christmas pantomime is returning to Morecambe's Winter Gardens for the first time in 50 years. Photo Neil Cross