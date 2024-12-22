So you’ve had a look across the pages of the Radio Times or flicked through the Electronic Programme Guide on your TV only to discover that there isn’t much taking your fancy.

Well thankfully, given the huge advances in modern technology, you won’t have to make do with what broadcasters want you to watch; instead, we’ve been “blessed” with streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+...

… all of which just so happen to have some of the festive season’s most quintessential films, all ready for you to pick up the remote, demand to the household you’re watching ‘Die Hard’ and then start streaming away.

Or something wholly different in your household - I only speak from experience.

From the standards such as ‘White Christmas’ and ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ to newer entries in the Christmas pantheon such as ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ or ‘Scrooged,’ we’ve compiled not only a list of 19 films to stream this season but where they can be streamed to.

So in the (eventual) event you get bored over that sleepy time period between Christmas and New Year, why not revisit one of the classics - or soon to be modern classics?

1 . A Charlie Brown Christmas (Disney+) A holiday classic that brings the heart-warming tale of Charlie Brown’s quest to find the true meaning of Christmas. It’s a touching, nostalgic journey for both children and adults, featuring the iconic jazz score by Vince Guaraldi. | Disney Photo Sales

2 . A Christmas Story (Prime Video) Set in the 1940s, this beloved holiday film follows Ralphie as he dreams of getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. With its unforgettable moments and quotable lines, it’s become a perennial favourite during the holiday season. | MGM-Amazon Photo Sales

3 . The Muppet Christmas Carol (Disney+) The Muppets take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale in this musical version that brings humour, heart, and holiday cheer. Michael Caine plays Scrooge, with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the Muppets adding their signature charm. | Disney/Jim Henson Workshop Photo Sales