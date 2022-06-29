Cellist and composer launches new album at Lancaster Priory

Together is an album celebrating the end of lockdown and treasuring the power of us all being together again.

It has beautiful and haunting tunes played by a band of cello, clarinet and drums and all material is written and recorded in lockdown at Shireshead studios.

The album will be launched in Lancaster Priory and is a unique opportunity to hear Maja Bugge play live in a venue with beautiful acoustics for the cello.

Cellist and composer Maja Bugge. Photo © www.beanphoto.co.uk

It is also a chance to hear an ensemble of 11 cellos from the wider community in Lancaster playing tunes by Andy Whitfield and Maja herself.

The concert is at 10.30am this Saturday, (July 2) at Lancaster Priory.

Tickets cost £3/£1 and are available from the trybooking page here.