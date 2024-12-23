Celebration of British jukebox and 50s and 60s teen culture leads to new Lancaster University archive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A project celebrating the British jukebox and its influence on teenage culture in the Fifties and Sixties will have a lasting legacy at Lancaster University.

Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution has been a year-long programme of events and research run by Lancaster-based arts and heritage charity Mirador, in partnership with Lancaster University Library.

Students from a range of backgrounds and mainly studying arts and social sciences were recruited to interview people who were teenagers in the Fifties and Sixties about their experiences of this iconic era in popular culture.

The students’ involvement has helped them to develop their skills and promote a wider awareness of opportunities in the heritage sector.

The Jukebox project has brought memories flooding back for teenagers of the Fifties and Sixties.

More than 30 people were interviewed from Lancaster and Morecambe as well as from Blackpool and Lytham St Annes, where the first British jukeboxes were produced.

Also among those interviewed were Karl Dawson, who has a Jukebox Museum in St Annes; Adrian Horn, a former honorary research fellow at the university and author of Juke Box Britain; and Jack Hylton Jnr, the son of famous band leader and impresario Jack Hylton, who was pivotal in bringing the jukebox to the UK and whose archive is at the university.

The eight student interviewers and others involved in the project received oral history training funded by donations from the friends and supporters of Lancaster University.

The recordings were made digitally and all those who provided their memories will receive copies of their interviews.

Gill Howard and Wendy Stevenson, pictured here in a coffee bar mapping session, are among those whose memories have been recorded for the archive. Photo by Darren Andrews.

The university library’s Special Collections and Archives will hold the recordings along with memorabilia donated by some of those interviewed. All will be accessible to the general public for free.

A project website featuring links to the interviews and all the background information about Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution is due to be launched in January.

Lancaster University Library is a past winner of the Outstanding Library Team at the Times Higher Education Awards for their aim to “connect, innovate and include”, ensuring that the wider community see the library as a resource they can use.

“The Jukebox project has provided an amazing opportunity to explore the local heritage of the British jukebox,” said Phil Cheeseman, Lancaster University Library’s associate director: teaching and engagement.

Author of Juke Box Britain Adrian Horn has added his thoughts to the archive at Lancaster University library. Photo by Darren Andrews

“Through our partnership with Mirador we have been able to reach new communities, provide opportunities for students to participate in community research, and have established a rich archive that captures and preserves the memories and stories of the jukebox era.”

For more information on Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution, which is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players, Arts Council England, the Granada Foundation and Garfield Weston Foundation, visit www.miradorarts.co.uk

Mirador is a Lancashire-based team that blends its expertise and know-how to originate, research, develop and deliver magical and inspiring projects which fuse arts and culture that connect people to their location, heritage and history.