Calling all garden enthusiasts to a blooming lovely performance in Halton

Garden designer Warren Oldershaw has teamed up with his performer brother Jake to create The Head Gardener, a 90-minute show digging deep into the joys of rooting around in the soil.

The brothers present a mix of fascinating plant stories, personal tales of how gardening helps mental health and a song or two, while designing and creating a beautiful garden as you watch.

TV Gardener Alan Titchmarsh has called the show: “living proof that gardening is good for you.”

Watch a unique garden being brought to life before your eyes, in a new play coming to the Lancaster district this month.

The brothers are performing locally for one night only, on Thursday October 20 at Halton Mill, in Halton.