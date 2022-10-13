Calling all garden enthusiasts to a blooming lovely performance in Halton
Now you can learn more about the wonders of plants and the health benefits of gardening while watching a unique garden being brought to life before your eyes, in a new play coming to the Lancaster district this month.
Garden designer Warren Oldershaw has teamed up with his performer brother Jake to create The Head Gardener, a 90-minute show digging deep into the joys of rooting around in the soil.
The brothers present a mix of fascinating plant stories, personal tales of how gardening helps mental health and a song or two, while designing and creating a beautiful garden as you watch.
TV Gardener Alan Titchmarsh has called the show: “living proof that gardening is good for you.”
Most Popular
The brothers are performing locally for one night only, on Thursday October 20 at Halton Mill, in Halton.
The show starts at 7.30pm, and tickets cost between £8 and £15: book via the Halton Mill website at www.haltonmill.org.uk/ticketsatthemill/ or call 07582 789406.