Cabaret night at Lancaster Grand next year

For nearly four decades from their first album entitled Sweet FA (1984) to the 2012 smash-hit tour Cheap Flights, Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman of Fascinating Aïda have captured the political and social fixations of our times.

Their new show will feature a selection of old favourites, new songs and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place but the songs are mostly topical and the glamour remains unstoppable.

With three Olivier Award nominations and enjoyed more than 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song and their videos have become viral phenomena multiple times, so how can you possibly miss them?

Fascinating Aida. Picture by Johnny Boylan.

Dillie Keane founded Fascinating Aïda in 1983 (and was joined by key writing partner Adèle Anderson in 1984 and since then the group has played in hundreds of theatres in the UK and Ireland, with London seasons at the Donmar Warehouse, Lyric Hammersmith, Piccadilly, Vaudeville, Garrick, Apollo and Comedy theatres and the Theatre Royal, Haymarket.

They have toured Australia three times, including a month at the Sydney Opera House, and also played New Zealand, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, Kenya, South Africa and Singapore.

They have made numerous television appearances and radio recordings, released seven CDs, three DVDs, two videos, an autobiography and a songbook, and have also been nominated for several awards: Perrier, Olivier and New York Drama desk. In 2013 they won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards.

A significant influence on the contemporary cabaret scene is musical director, composer and pianist Michael Roulston who will join Dillie, Liza and Adele on stage.

Michael’s recent projects and collaborations have seen him win numerous awards, including a Herald Angel, Spirit of the Fringe (twice), A Stage Edinburgh Award and a London Cabaret Award. Michael has previously accompanied Dillie Keane’s solo show Off-Broadway and on two UK Tours and he co-composed Fascinating Aïda’s hit song Down With The Kids. He is thrilled to be joining them for their new show.

This show is directed by Paul Foster whose recent credits include Curtains (UK Tour), The Deep Blue Sea (Chichester Festival Theatre), Kiss Me, Kate and Annie Get Your Gun (Sheffield Crucible), The Light Princess and Sweet Charity (Cadogan Hall), A Little Night Music and Laurel and Hardy (Watermill) and Tell Me on a Sunday (Watermill/UK Tour).

Fascinating Aïda comes to Lancaster Grand theatre next March 30 and 31.