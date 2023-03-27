Blackpool Tower Circus is back for it’s 2023 season, complete with resident legendary clowns Mooky

and Mr Boo.

We took our six-year-old along to the ringside, who thanks to Covid restrictions had never yet

Photo Neil Cross; Blackpool Tower Circus rehersals - Germaine Delbosq and Gabriel Carmona of the Argentinian Gauchos Indian Spirit

managed to see a circus. She was captivated by the magical sights, while I was peeping through half

closed eyes at the spectacle, thinking how much it would hurt to plummet from a giant spider’s web,

or from some similarly unlikely position, onto the circus floor.

The two-hour show combined spectacular balancing, acrobatics, juggling and lots of fire with typical

Photo Neil Cross; Blackpool Tower Circus rehersals

clowning from Mooky and his brother Mr Boo and a live circus show band.

Our six year old giggled at the spitting and xylophone clowning act, although had never seen Big so

probably didn’t understand the giant piano performance, which was more for the parents, but

enjoyed it all the same.

We both were transfixed by the Globe of Speed. Three motorcyclists hurtling around a spherical

metal cage, narrowly missing each other was the definite star act of the show.

The finale was serene in comparison, but we loved the dragons bobbing around the water-filled

circus ring, breathing smoke while some complicated balancing took place in the middle of the water

in a slightly surreal scene.

A great show, in a spectacular setting, makes the Blackpool Tower Circus a fantastic way to spend an