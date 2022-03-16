Bingo Loco world-beating bingo party full of high energy comes to Lancaster next month

Bingo Loco bingo party comes to Kanteena in Lancaster next month.

Fresh off the back of another record-setting run of events at the end of 2021, Bingo Loco carries on where they left off with another busy season of truly unique and unforgettable bingo experiences from March right through to May.There are supersized events planned up and down the UK with stops at venues in Lancaster, Wrexham, Newcastle, Brighton, Derby, Edinburgh, Inverness, Falkirk, Aberdeen, Sunderland, Sheffield, Blackpool, Northampton, Leeds, Ayr, Watford, Glasgow, Stoke, Birmingham, Chester and many more places.

Bingo Loco is a world beating bingo party - a high thrills, high energy and hilarious mix of music and craziness.

Each one finds venues transformed with craziness, chaos and colour, with out of this world production such as confetti explosions, CO2 cannons, speed Macarena, foul-mouthed wind-up merchants and cheeky stage performers as well as a dizzying mix of unbelievable prizes. They have in the past included everything from the amazing to the ridiculous such as new cars, VIP Coachella experiences and 10-foot teddy bears.

The soundtracks are always big and bombastic mixes of classic anthems, danceable hits and good time tunes that raise the energy levels as the bingo games play out. From the wild dance-offs to the always unbelievable lip sync competitions these are action packed evenings that never fail to leave you utterly thrilled.

Bingo Loco is known the world over for its over the top approach and no holds barred fun.

Make sure you are a part of the next one wherever in the UK you may be.

Get ready to dance your shoes off, listen to some of the biggest 90/00's bangers, win international holidays, vibe with some insane DJs all while enjoying mental bingo madness!

For tickets visit here.

Bingo Loco will be at Kanteena in Lancaster on April 8.