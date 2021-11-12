Beatles tribute band performing at Morecambe's The Platform

Taking audiences through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper and Abbey Road, the show comes complete with a narrative and full multi-media production.

The band has been performing together for over 18 years, almost three times as long as The Beatles did themselves and the night provides over two hours of non-stop music – from ‘She Loves You’ to ‘I Am The Walrus’ and beyond. The show at The Platform starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £20 from here or by calling 01524 582803.