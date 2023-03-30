The weirdest, wildest and most joyous party in the UK returns for its sweet 16th birthday from Thursday July 13th until Sunday July 16th – and organisers have offered revellers a glimpse of what’s in store with line-up announcement number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kicking off the weekend, Thursday’s line-up is a mashup of global icons, emerging talent and party starters.

Beat-Herder's Parish Church. Photo: Giles Smith.

Most Popular

Heading up the Toil Trees, Beat-Herder’s spiritual heartland is UK electronic music institution, Eats Everything, and Scottish DJ/production duo LF System. Dundee’s Hannah Laing will bring her high energy, bouncy techno with a hint of trance alongside house music legends K-Klass. Afro-psychedelic future pop DJs, BCUC from Soweto, South Africa, are the live headline act in Trash Manor, whilst Bristol hip-hop artist Dr Syntax leads the charge at Smoky Tentacles. All the venues on the Street will be live and pumping for those seeking DnB and jungle beats, including The Garage, Julie’s Barn, Hotel California, and the famous Parish Church.

Into the main weekend, and headlining the Beat-Herder stage this year is one of the biggest electronic outfits of all time, Pendulum; the drum & bass rock band from Perth, Australia, have three platinum albums to their name including renowned debut ‘Hold Your Colour’ and huge singles ‘Immersion’ and ‘In Silico’. Also appearing this year is the iconic Goldfrapp singer, songwriter and producer Alison Goldfrapp, who launched her solo career in 2023 with the new single ‘Digging Deeper’. She is joined by one of the hottest acts on the planet right now, portable party Confidence Man, whose new album TILT was named by MOJO as “the feel-good hit album of 2022”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford trio, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, take influence from the ‘bassline house’ clubbing heritage they grew up around in North England and pair it with emergent UK rap. Bonafide British drum n bass DJ Wilkinson lines up a thrilling set, vibrant drum n bass meets electro-dance-pop DJ Piri, and viral hitmaker leading the British drum ‘n’ bass renaissance Venbee.

Beat-Herder family and much-loved electronic band Dub Pistols have been tearing up festival stages for 20-plus years and just released their ninth studio album ‘Frontline’, are confirmed, as well as Bristol MC Gardna, who thrills audiences with his good vibes and ‘big bad sounds’. American hip-hop trio Jungle Brothers bring their pioneering fusion of hip-hop and jazz; and reggae icon Horace Andy - the sweet voice of Massive Attack- plays with his full band, Dub Asante Band.

Beat-Herder Festival main stage 2022. Photo: Andrew Whitton Photography 2022

Also announced is the English rock band Peter Hook and The Light, formed by bass guitarist/vocalist Peter Hook, formerly of the influential post-punk band Joy Division and New Order, and high-energy 12-piece jazz hip-hop outfit Renegade Brass Band, amongst many more to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legendary event boasts 20+ whimsical stages, world-class DJs, live acts and comedians, and surprises aplenty. Music is just part of the experience at Beat-Herder. Entirely handmade from scratch, the stages stand out as something truly bespoke in the increasingly cookie-cutter festival landscape. That attention to detail creates an immersive world full of beguiling and intriguing creative concepts, winning ‘Unique Festival Arena’ at the 2019 AIF Festival Awards and the ‘Extra Festival Award’ at the UK Festival Awards.

For more details and ticket info, go to www.beatherder.co.uk.