Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bearded Theory reveal over 50 new acts in their second festival announcement this morning 🎪

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bearded Theory have announced the latest acts set to perform at this year’s festival this morning.

Paul Heaton, English Teacher and Lottery Winners are among the 50+ names mentioned in this morning’s announcement.

Here’s your full list of new acts performing at the festival and who they’re joining in 2025.

55 new names have been added to the line-up ahead of the 2025 edition of the Bearded Theory Festival, taking place at Catton Park in Derbyshire later this year.

The announcement revealed that Paul Heaton is set to grace the stage this year alongside special guest singer Rianne Downey, while 2024’s Mercury Prize winners English Teacher and Lottery Winners have also been announced in the second wave of acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional exciting names joining the line-up include the highly praised British singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, Bristonian indie songstress Katy J Pearson with her unique style, genre-defying Chicago experimentalist Ezra Furman, Philadelphia’s punk rock powerhouse Mannequin Pussy, and Bradford's sought-after alt-rockers Terrorvision.

The line-up also findie-hip-hop poet Antony Szmierek, Welsh alternative rock and new wave legends The Alarm, Glaswegian abrasive indie duo The Vaselines, energetic Irish post-punk quintet Gurriers, BBC 6Music's Chris Hawkins with a DJ set, the chaotic brit punkers The Meffs, theatrical grunge-pop artist Du Blonde, and ska-punk band Millie Manders & The Shutup, among others.

Those names join the previously announced Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and Sisters of Mercy who were revealed to be performing after the first announcement of the festival, taking place across May 21 to May 25 2025.

Bearded Theory 2025 - current lineup

Paul Heaton, with Rianne Downey and English Teacher are among the 50+ names confirmed this morning for Bearded Theory 2025.

New additions marked with an asterisk

Paul Heaton with special guest singer Rianne Downey *

English Teacher *

Lottery Winners *

Ezra Furman *

Nadine Shah *

Antony Szmierek *

Mannequin Pussy *

Katy J Pearson *

Terrorvision *

Deadletter*

Du Blonde *

Gurriers *

Millie Manders and the Shutup *

Phil Hartnoll *

The Alarm *

The Meffs *

The Vaselines *

Chris Hawkins (BBC 6music) DJ set *

Eighty Eight Miles *

Headsticks *

Stick In The Wheel *

Ujahm *

Iggy Pop

Manic Street Preachers

The Sisters Of Mercy

Yard Act

Leftfield

The Mary Wallopers

Cmat

Nova Twins

Ash

Fat Dog

Throwing Muses

Divorce

The Selecter

Ned’s Atomic Dustbin

The Lovely Eggs

Asian Dub Foundation

Shonen Knife

Bess Atwell

Beans On Toast

Stewart Lee

Lime Garden

Dream State

Girlband!

Molotov Jukebox*

Zion Train

Angeline Morrison

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Trupa Trupa

Miki Berenyi Trio

Getdown Services

The Deep Blue

The None

Gaz Brookfield And The Company Of Thieves

Audioweb

Clt Drp*

Mercury Prize 2024 winners English Teacher have also been added to the bill as part of Bearded Theory’s second announcement | Live at Leeds / Hanglands

Bentley Rhythm Ace

Popes Of Chillitown

Castle Rat*

Merry Hell

Dakka Skanks

Slaney Bay*

Slay Duggee

Jess Silk Trio*

3 Daft Monkeys

Midnight Rodeo*

The Brandy Thieves

The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican

Culture Shock *

P.A.I.N. *

The Sporadics *

Split Dogs *

Dissident Noize Factory *

Carsick *

Gallus *

Rupcha Farms *

Anthrax UK *

Last Tree Squad *

Pete Bentham and the Dinner Ladies *

Papa Gumbo *

The Vegetable Collective *

Lacertilia *

T**t Union *

Nogood Boyo *

The Mighty Flux *

Mr Tea and the Minions *

Turner Brothers *

Junkoactive Wasteman and the Tin Can Twins *

Dumbfoundus *

Chrome & Illinspired *

The Scribes *

Krin *

Monkeyfist *

Dynamite & The Dinosaurs *

Eat Your Own Head *

Scott Bennett *

Sean Heydon *

Tony Law *

Andrew Bird *

Kate Smurthwaite *

Andrew O’Neill *

Are there still tickets to attend Bearded Theory 2025?

There are still tickets to attend Bearded Theory 2025, so to avoid missing out on this year’s festival, book now through the official Bearded Theory website.

Not keen on an English festival experience again this year? Why not check out our guide to some of those music festivals taking place in Europe this year instead?