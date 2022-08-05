Beans on Toast will be cooking up a storm in Lancaster next year

One man and his guitar with songs to sing and stories to tell, UK fans will be able to catch him performing at 30 of the country's finest independent venues throughout February and March.

Speaking about the upcoming tour Beans said: “Folk music is an age-old art form, and it’s more relevant than ever in these wild and crazy modern times. You can expect an inspiring and entertaining gig, a relaxed and fun affair that leaves you feeling like you've met up with an old friend, and you're all the better for it.”

Since 2005, Beans on Toast has written simple songs about complicated subjects.

Outlaw folk musician Beans on Toast will be back out on the road next spring.

He’s become a people’s champ of the modern folk scene and amassed a huge back catalogue of songs in the process.

Beans on Toast will be playing Lancaster’s Kanteena March 5, 2023.