The BBC has released the 11 names that feature on their longlist for the annual BBC Sound of award, with Chappell Roan already considered the favourite to win the 2025 edition.

But there has been a significant change to the criteria judges have used to create their list of nominees, to “reflect the challenges artists face in achieving mainstream success in the streaming era.”

This year, Artists could qualify even if they had already achieved up to two UK top 10 albums or two UK top 10 singles by 30 September 2024, representing a departure from stricter limits in previous years in an aim to recognize the increased effort required to break into mainstream charts while maintaining artistic creativity.

The panel of judges included a mix of industry experts and well-known musicians. Over 180 music industry professionals participated, including representatives from Spotify, Glastonbury Festival and (of course) BBC Radio 1, with high-profile artists on the panel included Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, The Blessed Madonna and Sam Smith.

The winner of the BBC Sound of 2025 will be announced in January 2025, with the top five revealed in reverse order between Monday 6 January and Friday 10 January. The exact day of the winner's announcement will follow shortly after the top five countdown concludes.

So who are the 11 that the panel have narrowed it down to so far?

1 . Chappell Roan The favourite to win the 2025 award, Chappell Roan's bold, unapologetic anthems that celebrate individuality have seen the Midwestern Princess' profile explode over the past 12 months - in part thanks to her supporting Olivia Rodrigo during her 'GUTS' tour.

2 . Barry Can't Swim Scottish DJ and producer blending emotive house and jazz. Already announced as a headliner for All Points East 2025, Barry's captivating beats and storytelling through music have earned him a spot on this prestigious list

3 . Confidence Man Known for their infectious energy, Confidence Man brings retro-inspired, party-ready grooves that demand you get on the dance floor.