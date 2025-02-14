Baylight 25 artists aiming to make a splash at this year's illuminations festival in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anyone who witnessed the giant glowing octopus take to the streets of Morecambe last year will not be forgetting that sight any time soon.

The spectacle was part of Baylight, the free illuminations festival that aims to light up your imagination, taking you on a journey through light, art, and wonder.

This year, a giant illuminous whale will lead the Saturday Night Magical Parade along Morecambe prom next weekend.

Community artist Donna Campbell is behind the piece, which is sponsored by Morecambe BID, and she's confident it will be a hit with both children and adults alike, much like her previous works.

"It speaks to the child within,” she said.

"Children love it and for the adults it brings a kind of delight that makes you feel awe-inspired and like a child again.

"That is what inspired me to do this kind of work. I trained and was working as a knitwear designer when I went to a theatre production with a big lantern puppet.

"I was so blown away I handed my notice in that week. I was like – 'I want to do stuff like this'.”

Another art piece that is sure to get people talking is "The Ghost of Moby Dick", a stationary exhibit that will be erected adjacent to the Grade II listed Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The exhibition, which is sponsored by Morecambe Town Council, is a homage to the iconic Moby Dick ship.

Built in Lancaster in 1887, the Moby Dick, originally named The Ryelands, starred in the 1950 Disney film Treasure Island and the 1956 film adaption of Moby Dick.

It also starred in the TV series The Buccaneers, eventually retiring in Morecambe where it became a popular floating attraction until it was destroyed by fire in 1970.

For Baylight 25, the Moby Dick will be lovingly recreated and illuminated in traditional festoon lighting, mirroring how the original ship was lit in the Morecambe Illuminations of times gone by.

The artist behind the piece, Cordwainer Bird Jnr – real name Richard Ryan – has revealed that the inspiration for the piece came from a rather unexpected place.

"Inspiration came from a chance sighting of an old slide on eBay," he said.

"This was subsequently purchased and this then led to a conversation, which in turn led to the development of this scaled, two-dimensional replica.

"The project was then born following many conversations with 'Sandgrown'uns', who all said how they missed the original.

"Baylight 25 gives them and everyone else a chance to remember it with the fondness it deserves."

Elsewhere, environmental based artist Tom Mortlock-Jackson will debut 'BIOLLUMINATE', before it embarks on a UK tour, evolving along the way through community contributions.

The exhibit utilises hydroponics, the technique of growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil, creating a living carbon-negative light installation combining light, sound and living plants.

"The work brings to light concerns on food, biodiversity, the use of community spaces and provokes hope for the climate," Tom said.

"Through this project we work with selected communities such as schools, allotment spaces to create an education programme on the use of growing plants with hydroponics.

"Additionally, we collaborate with the public prior to the event to collect visual and sound material which changes the installation each time its shown, making it unique to each location and community involved in exhibiting it.

"It's a great chance to reconnect people with space and place, involving them in something we release to the public."

The Baylight festival in 2023 originally benefited from a large injection of funding from Lancashire County Council, contributing £425,000 over two years from its £12.8m Economic Recovery & Growth Fund (LERG). Additional local funding came from Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID.

For Baylight 25, the county council has agreed to provide £30,000 in direct funding through its Lancashire Economic Growth & Development Investment Fund.

Lancaster City Council has agreed to provide £15,000 in direct funding as well as ‘in kind’ support equal to £15,000, which will cover costs associated with public safety such as road closure and barriers. Morecambe Town Council has agreed to provide £75,000 in direct funding over the next three years, while Morecambe BID is continuing to support Baylight with a grant of £10,000 this year.

Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, Lancashire County Council, said: "Every year since its inception, Baylight has brought a real buzz to Morecambe, and that's thanks to the brilliant team and talented artists who work incredibly hard to put on a special show.

"We're delighted to continue our financial support to Baylight 25, which reflects our commitment to fostering cultural events that bring the community together while supporting wider economic ambitions, along with other key regeneration activities that we are also supporting."

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: "Baylight is a welcome fixture to Morecambe’s events calendar. Not only does this vibrant event illuminate our town with stunning art installations it also attracts thousands of visitors, boosting our local economy and showcasing the town’s unique charm.

"The city council is very pleased to have been able to provide both financial and in kind support to help the event shine brightly in 2025.”

Coun Lee Bradbury, chair of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee, said: "Baylight shows Morecambe in its best light, both in the most literal sense and as a creative community, with the involvement of local people and schoolchildren, buildings, businesses, and local artists integral to its success.

"As well as providing headline sponsorship for Baylight over the next three years, Morecambe Town Council is particularly excited to be enabling the ethereal resurrection of the iconic Moby Dick, which was so loved by this community."

Baylight 25 takes to Morecambe promenade on February 21 and 22.